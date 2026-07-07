Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Recovered from hip injury

Markkanen (hip) amassed 23 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Finland's 85-77 win over Hungary on Friday.

Markkanen was out for the roughly final two months of the NBA regular season with a hip injury, but he looks to be entering the new year with a clean bill of health following a FIBA appearance. The star forward was excellent was healthy last year, having averaged 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.4 minutes across 42 games in 2025-26.