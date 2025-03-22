Markkanen has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to an illness.

Markkanen will miss a third straight game, this time due to an illness after his prior two absences were attributed to personal reasons. Since the All-Star break, Markkanen has suited up for just six of the Jazz's 18 games, averaging 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers and 0.7 assists in 26.3 minutes per contest while shooting 36 percent from the field and 30.2 percent from downtown.