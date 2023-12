Markkanen (hamstring) will be available for Saturday's game against the Kings, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen missed Thursday's game versus the Trail Blazers, but it was the second leg of a back-to-back set and the Jazz were simply being cautious. In Markkanen's last appearance against the Knicks on Wednesday, he looked sharp with 23 points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes.