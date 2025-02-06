Markkanen (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Markkanen will be watching from the sideline in street clothes Wednesday, with the star forward managing a back injury. As a result of this development, the Jazz could turn to Brice Sensabaugh and Johnny Juzang to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt against the Warriors.
More News
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles vs. Orlando•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Removed from injury report•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Comes close to double-double•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Scores 17 points in return•