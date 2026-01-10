Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Ruled out for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markkanen (rest) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Markkanen will get Saturday night off, and his next opportunity to play will come Monday against the Cavaliers. With the 28-year-old forward unavailable, Cody Williams, Taylor Hendricks and Kyle Anderson are candidates to see increased playing time.
