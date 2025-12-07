Markkanen (illness) won't play Sunday against the Thunder.

An illness will force Markkanen to miss his first game of the season Sunday, but with Utah's next game not coming until Friday in Memphis, Markkanen will have plenty of time to rest up. With the Jazz's star unavailable Sunday evening, Keyonte George and Ace Bailey should see a sizeable uptick in usage and there will be more minutes available for Kevin Love, Kyle Filipowski and Kyle Anderson.