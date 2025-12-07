Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markkanen (illness) won't play Sunday against the Thunder.
An illness will force Markkanen to miss his first game of the season Sunday, but with Utah's next game not coming until Friday in Memphis, Markkanen will have plenty of time to rest up. With the Jazz's star unavailable Sunday evening, Keyonte George and Ace Bailey should see a sizeable uptick in usage and there will be more minutes available for Kevin Love, Kyle Filipowski and Kyle Anderson.
More News
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Added to injury report•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Scores 18 points in blowout loss•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Game-high 30 points Thursday•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Leads offensive attack•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Manages 18 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Nets 28 points on 23 shots•