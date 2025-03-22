Markkanen (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Markkanen will miss a third straight game for the Jazz on Sunday, as he is now dealing with an illness. Utah will have to continue to lean on Svi Mykhailiuk, Cody Williams and Brice Sensabaugh to pick up the slack in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Won't suit up Friday•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Shooting woes from downtown Monday•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Green light to play Monday•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Listed as questionable•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Sits in second half Friday•