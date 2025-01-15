Markkanen (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Markkanen will miss a second straight game due to back spasms. Utah will be shorthanded against Charlotte and will likely have to rely on Cody Williams, Brice Sensabaugh and Kyle Filipowski to shoulder the load on Wednesday.
