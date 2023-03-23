Markkanen (hand) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Milwaukee.

Markkanen suffered a left hand contusion in the third quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Trail Blazers, but he remained in the game and underwent X-rays afterward that came back clean. He had a strong showing with 40 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes but will be forced to miss at least one game due to his injury. Ochai Agbaji, Simone Fontecchio and Talen Horton-Tucker are candidates to see increased run against the Bucks, while it's not yet clear whether Markkanen will be able to return Saturday against the Kings.