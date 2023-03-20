Markkanen (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings according to Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune.

The Jazz play three more times this week after Monday's contest, so Markkanen's fantasy managers will be hoping for a quick recovery. With Markkanen out, we could see Simone Fontecchio and Rudy Gay step up for the Jazz. His absence also opens a ton of usage for Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji and Talen Horton-Tucker.