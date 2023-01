Markkanen (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Markkanen was considered a game-time decision for Monday's game as he continues to deal with a hip injury, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup. Jarred Vanderbilt, Rudy Gay and Talen Horton-Tucker are candidates to see increased run against Minnesota.