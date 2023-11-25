Markkanen (hamstring) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Pelicans, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen will miss his first game of the season Saturday after being downgraded from questionable to out for Saturday's contest due to left hamstring soreness. Ochai Agbaji, Talen Horton-Tucker and Simone Fontecchio are candidates to receive increased minutes in his absence. Markkanen's next chance to suit up is Monday's rematch with New Orleans.