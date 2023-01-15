Markkanen (hip) will not play in Saturday's game against the 76ers, David Locke reports.
Markkanen was tabbed as questionable for the contest after picking up a left hip contusion Fridau and will ultimately be sidelined for Saturday's tilt. In his stead, Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Besley and Ochai Agbaji are all candidates to see expanded roles. Markkanen's next chance to play will come Monday in Minnesota.
