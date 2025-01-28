Markkanen won't play Tuesday against the Warriors due to low back injury management.

Tuesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and the Jazz will be holding out Markkanen and several other key contributors. Markkanen played 36 minutes in Monday's 125-110 loss to the Bucks, finishing with 19 points (8-18 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist. With Markkanen, John Collins (illness) and Walker Kessler (shoulder) among the players sitting out Tuesday, plenty of minutes should be up for grabs in the frontcourt for the likes of Drew Eubanks, Kyle Filipowski, Micah Potter and Oscar Tshiebwe.