Markkanen ended with 30 points (8-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 131-129 victory over the Pistons.

Markkanen's production was essential in producing the upset against Detroit, as the two-man wrecking crew of Markkanen and Jusuf Nurkic was incredibly effective in the frontcourt. While Cade Cunningham finished with a solid total, the rest of the starting lineup was stymied thanks to an excellent defensive effort, and Markkanen was the spearhead of that cause.