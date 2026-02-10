Markkanen provided 17 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes during Monday's 115-111 win over the Heat.

Markkanen once again did not appear for the Jazz in the fourth quarter despite this being a close game, and the same is true for Jaren Jackson and Jusuf Nurkic. This trend is troubling for Markkanen's fantasy managers, and it's something that has happened in previous seasons too.