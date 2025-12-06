Markkanen finished with 18 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes during Friday's 146-112 blowout loss to the Knicks.

Markkanen struggled with his shot in this one, and with the Jazz getting blown out, he took a seat on the bench late in the third quarter and did not return to the game for the fourth quarter. Markkanen could have a tough time bouncing back Sunday, with a tough matchup against the Thunder.