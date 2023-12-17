Markkanen ended Saturday's 125-104 loss to the Kings with 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes.

The Jazz don't want to take any chances with Markkanen's health, and his minutes will continue to be restricted in in the short term. Despite the limited usage, he's looked good when he's played since the injury. Fantasy managers should monitor his status closely, as the upcoming back-to-back next week my result in another Markkanen absence for injury management.