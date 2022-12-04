Markkanen accumulated 21 points (4-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Markkanen had a few costly turnovers down the stretch that could have swung the game in a different way, but even in that scenario, Markkanen had another excellent fantasy performance. He extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to four contests, and he's achieved that mark in eight of his last 10 appearances. The former Cavaliers and Bulls forward is having a career-best season, putting up personal-best marks in categories such as points, assists, blocks, field-goal percentage and three-point percentage.