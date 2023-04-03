Markkanen contributed 23 points (8-21 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 111-110 loss to the Nets.

Markkanen delivered a solid outing in his return following a two-game absence and came just one rebound away from posting a double-double. The forward has missed five of Utah's last 10 games due to a nagging hand injury, but he has been very productive when available, scoring at least 23 points and grabbing at least eight rebounds in each of the remaining five contests in that span. Markkanen is averaging 29.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game since the All-Star break.