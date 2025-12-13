Markkanen finished with 26 points (9-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 130-126 victory over the Grizzlies.

Markkanen missed the blowout loss to the Thunder on Dec. 7 due to an illness, but he didn't have any limitations in this win, putting up a solid scoring line and ending just one board shy of a double-double. Markkanen has scored at least 26 points in four of his last five outings, averaging 24.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in that span.