Markkanen chipped in 28 points (12-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 126-118 loss to the Bulls.

Markkanen continued his offensive domination, extending his streak to seven straight games of 28 or more points. He also added three steals which matched his season high. So far in the month of January, the 25-year-old is averaging 35.0 points on 53.2 percent shooting, including 3.0 made threes per game.