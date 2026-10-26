Markkanen ended Sunday's 132-123 loss to the Lakers with 28 points (9-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes.

Markkanen had failed to crack the 20-point plateau through his first two games of the season, but he got hot Sunday and finished as Utah's leading scorer. The 29-year-old forward scored efficiently and committed just one turnover in 38 minutes of floor time, but the Jazz couldn't capitalize on his effort, falling victim to a 52-point barrage from Luka Doncic in their home opener.