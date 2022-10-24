Markkanen registered 31 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 122-121 overtime victory over the Pelicans.

Markkannen has been one of the standout performers for a Jazz team that started the season with three straight wins, and his numbers have gotten better and better as games go on. The former Bulls and Cavaliers wing has surpassed the 20-point mark in each of his last two appearances and is averaging 24.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game through his first three outings.