Markkanen provided 38 points (15-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-133 win over the Suns.

Markkanen set a new career high with 38 points, which also led the team Friday night. It was an incredibly efficient shooting effort, as he went an impressive 15-for-18 from the field. While he's had an amazing season so far, don't expect that level of efficiency to continue. The former lottery pick is averaging 22.2 points on 54.4 percent shooting this season.