Markkanen logged 28 points (10-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 victory over the Celtics.

Markkanen played a key role in overcoming a 19-point deficit in the second half. The Arizona product has almost single-handedly propelled the Jazz into playoff contention, and his recent five-game run has been superb, save a poor shooting performance against the Hornets a week ago. Despite that subpar performance, Markkanen averaged 28.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists over his last five games.