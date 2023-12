Markkanen amassed 31 points (12-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 130-118 win over San Antonio.

Markkanen hasn't missed a beat since sitting out the win over the Pistons on Dec. 21, scoring at least 30 points in his last two games and showing he remains the go-to player on offense for the Jazz. Since returning from an eight-game absence due to a hamstring injury between late November and early December, Markkanen has been on fire for the Jazz, averaging 24.7 points per game over his last six appearances.