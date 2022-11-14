Markkanen provided 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and 10 rebounds across 34 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 loss to the 76ers.
Markkanen notched his second double-double of November (seven games) and scored with efficiency in this one. He'd recorded a block in five consecutive matchups entering Sunday's contest but was unable to extend his streak in Philadelphia. Despite this, his work on the defensive end has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers over the first month of the 2022-23 campaign.
More News
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Solid shooting in loss•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Game-high 32 points•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Leads balanced scoring attack•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Flirts with double-double•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Records big double-double in win•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Another impressive performance•