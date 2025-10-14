Markkanen scored 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) with four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 18 minutes of Monday's 114-101 preseason win over the Jazz.

This was Markkanen's first appearance of the preseason after a wrist injury he sustained at EuroBasket delayed his full participation at training camp. While Markkanen's talent is undeniable, his durability and how the Jazz handle his maintenance plan in what projects to be another rebuilding year are the major question marks related to his fantasy appeal.