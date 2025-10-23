Markkanen posted 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 129-108 victory over the Clippers.

Markkanen started his ninth season with a bang. The Finnish star sank four triples en route to 20 points on just 13 shots. He rounded out his night with five assists and six rebounds in a resounding Utah win. Already an excellent shooter and proficient rebounder, increased playmaking could set Markkanen up for a big year.