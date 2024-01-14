Markkanen provided 29 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Saturday's 132-125 victory over the Lakers.

The Jazz have now won five consecutive games, due in large part to Markkanen's excellent play. the veteran put up excellent numbers against a brutal schedule of the Nuggets, Bucks and Sixers and the Jazz surprisingly went 3-0 during that span. With excellent play throughout the starting five, the fantasy stocks of Utah producers are trending sharply upward.