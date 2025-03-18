Markkanen had 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes during Monday's 111-97 loss to Chicago.

The star forward tied Keyonte George with the team-high mark in points Monday, albeit in a losing effort. Markkanen struggled from three-point range, though entering Monday, he had shot a respectable 39.3 percent from downtown over his last three outings. The 27-year-old has yet to reach the 30-minute mark since returning from a nine-game absence due to a back issue, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if the club continues to limit his playing time.