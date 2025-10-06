Markkanen (wrist) went through warmups but didn't participate in Monday's scrimmage, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen is dealing with a left wrist contusion, though he was still able to warm up and dunk with his right hand, according to Larsen. The 28-year-old has been limited in training camp thus far, which bodes poorly for his status ahead of Wednesday's preseason opener against Houston.