Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Sits out Monday's scrimmage
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markkanen (wrist) went through warmups but didn't participate in Monday's scrimmage, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Markkanen is dealing with a left wrist contusion, though he was still able to warm up and dunk with his right hand, according to Larsen. The 28-year-old has been limited in training camp thus far, which bodes poorly for his status ahead of Wednesday's preseason opener against Houston.
More News
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Dealing with wrist injury•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Drops 48 points for Finland•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Sunday•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Out again Friday•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Remaining out for Wednesday•