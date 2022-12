Markkanen (illness) will not take the floor for Friday's meeting with the Timberwolves.

Markkanen will take a second game off as he continues to battle a non-COVID illness. In his previous absence, Malik Beasley and Walker Kessler entered the starting lineup and should continue to see extended run even if they aren't listed in the starting five. Markkanen will have another opportunity to play Saturday in Denver.