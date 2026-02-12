This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Sitting out Thursday
Markkanen is out for Thursday's game against Portland for rest purposes.
Fantasy managers can expect the star forward to return when the Jazz get back from the All-Star break, which is the Feb. 20 matchup in Memphis. Kyle Filipowski appears to be lined up for a featured role at power forward and warrants streaming consideration in all fantasy leagues Thursday.