Markkanen won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Kings due to rest purposes, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Markkanen will sit out Thursday alongside many of Utah's regulars. However, he should be good to go for the team's regular-season opener against Sacramento on Oct. 25.
