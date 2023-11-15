Markkanen ended with 21 points (8-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 115-99 victory over Portland.

Markkanen ended just one rebound away from what would've been his fourth double-double of the year. While he hasn't accomplished that feat since Nov. 1, Markkanen continues to play steady, productive basketball for the Jazz, scoring at least 20 points in each of his last six games and pulling down seven or more rebounds five times in that span. Markkanen should remain one of Utah's most consistent fantasy performers as long as he stays healthy.