Markkanen delivered 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, a steal and a block across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 103-98 preseason loss to the Clippers.

Markkanen ended just two rebounds away from recording a double-double, and he's looking to build off an excellent 2022-23 season in which he averaged several career-best figures in stats such as points per game (25.6), assists per game (1.9) and field goal percentage (49.9 percent). His role as one of Utah's main offensive threats won't be under question in 2023-24.