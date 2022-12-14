Markkanen registered 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 121-100 victory over the Pelicans.

Markkanen returned to action after missing three games due to an illness, picking right up where he left off. The double-double was his 11th of the season, continuing what has been a breakout campaign. He is just outside the top 20 in standard formats, above and beyond where he was being projected during the preseason. The Jazz look as though they are going to push for the playoffs, meaning Markkanen should be accumulating minutes on a nightly basis moving forward.