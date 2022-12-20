Markkanen registered 24 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 32 minutes during Monday's 122-99 loss to Cleveland.

In the head-to-head matchup with Donovan Mitchell, the player he was traded for in the offseason, Markkanen came out one point ahead, but Mitchell's Cavs won the war. Markkanen has looked good since missing three games earlier this month with a non-COVID illness, averaging 23.0 points, 6.5 boards, 3.3 threes and 1.8 assists over the last four contests.