Markkanen recorded 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 126-104 loss to the Suns.

Outside of Markkanen, the Jazz shot just 23.3 percent from beyond the arc in a game when they were down by 16 and halftime and 28 heading into the final quarter. His 24.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game over the first three contests of the season are on par with his averages from last season and he'll continue to be a focal point in Utah's offensive scheme.