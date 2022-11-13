Markkanen closed with 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's 121-112 loss to Washington.

Markkanen took only four shots in the first half, making two of them for five points to go along with two rebounds as Washington jumped out to a 61-55 lead at the break. He was much more aggressive to start the second half, going 5-of-9 from the field in the third quarter for 10 points before adding just another two points in the final period. Markkanen also recorded two blocks in the contest for just the second time this season, though he has now failed to reach double-digit rebounds in four straight.