Markkanen is in the starting lineup to face Toronto on Saturday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Markkanen was not listed in the injury report after missing Thursday's win over the Pistons due to maintenance of a left hamstring injury, but he's ready to go and should handle his regular workload. Markkanen is averaging 22.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game over his last 10 contests.