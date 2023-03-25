Markkanen (hand) will not play in Saturday's game against the Kings, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen sat out the opening leg of the back-to-back set Friday nursing a bruised left hand he sustained in Wednesday's game. Although there was optimism he may return for the tail end of the two-game series, he will end up watching Saturday's game from the sidelines. Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji and Simone Fontecchio are likely candidates to see increased roles. Markkanen's next chance to play will come Monday against the Suns.