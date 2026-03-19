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Markkanen is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks with a right hip impingement.

The All-Star forward hasn't appeared since the Feb. 23 loss to Houston, and the Jazz haven't provided an update on his health since Feb. 26. Until he's re-evaluated, Markkanen can be labeled as week-to-week moving forward.

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