Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Still out with hip impingement
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markkanen is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks with a right hip impingement.
The All-Star forward hasn't appeared since the Feb. 23 loss to Houston, and the Jazz haven't provided an update on his health since Feb. 26. Until he's re-evaluated, Markkanen can be labeled as week-to-week moving forward.
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