Markkanen supplied 24 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 134-118 loss to the Pacers.
The 26-year-old forward scored at least 22 points for the fourth straight game and the sixth time in nine contests to begin the season, while just missing his fifth double-double. Markkanen also drained multiple threes in every game, and he's off to a career-best start from beyond the arc, shooting 44.6 percent from long range while averaging 4.1 made threes a night.
More News
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Sniffs double-double•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Goes for 22 points Thursday•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Logs fourth double-double of season•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Stuffs stat sheet•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Solid outing in blowout loss•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Big double-double in win•