Markkanen supplied 24 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 134-118 loss to the Pacers.

The 26-year-old forward scored at least 22 points for the fourth straight game and the sixth time in nine contests to begin the season, while just missing his fifth double-double. Markkanen also drained multiple threes in every game, and he's off to a career-best start from beyond the arc, shooting 44.6 percent from long range while averaging 4.1 made threes a night.