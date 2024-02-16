Markkanen had 20 points (6-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 140-137 loss to the Warriors.

Markkanen converted just two of his 12 attempts from two-point range during Thursday's loss. However, the star forward's team-high 14 rebounds helped him post his 18th double-double of 2023-24. Markkanen has yet to score fewer than 10 points in 46 appearances this season.