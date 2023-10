Markkanen posted 27 points (10-24 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and one block across 38 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to Denver.

Markkanen notched season highs in rebounds, assists and field-goal attempts. He ranks sixth league-wide in total shot attempts, which creates an elite fantasy floor when paired with his rebounding.