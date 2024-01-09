Markkanen produced 21 points (5-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes in Monday's 132-116 win over the Bucks.

Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson served as the Jazz's co-leading scorers on the night, with the former also securing his 11th double-double of the season and making a rare contribution in the blocks category after he had swatted away just four total shots over his previous 14 outings. The Finnish forward did most of his damage in the first half, securing 11 of his points and nine of his boards as the Jazz raced out to a 31-point halftime lead on the road against the 25-12 Bucks.