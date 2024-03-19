Markkanen closed with 22 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 114-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Markkanen returned after a six-game absence while dealing with a quadriceps injury by leading all starters in rebounds to go along with a team-high-tying pair of steals and pacing the Jazz starting lineup in scoring in a losing effort. Markkanen has recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in 17 games this season, hauling in 10 or more boards in 19 outings.